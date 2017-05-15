Forklift operator injured in fire on Woodruff Road

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:14 Columbus firefighters respond to explosion and fire at business Pause 1:05 Marta Lopez shocked after immigration judge denies boyfriend's bond request 0:52 Looking back: Exotic animal petting zoo is part of Shrine Club Circus 0:12 Officials battle fire outside FleetPride near Manchester Expressway 2:21 Opelika mother talks about home ownership 3:21 How far can you go to protect yourself? 2:44 Mayor Teresa Tomlinson: excerpt from 2014 Sunday Interview 2:06 Mothers Day holds new meaning for Lindsay Ellis 4:47 Columbus mayor makes decision on running for statewide office in 2018 1:40 School heroes explain how they helped save student's life Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Firefighters with Columbus Fire & EMS responded Monday morning to a reported explosion and fire at FleetPride at 4313 Woodruff Road in Columbus. The business is located just behind the KFC restaurant that's on the corner of Manchester Expressway and Woodruff Road. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer