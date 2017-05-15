Forklift operator injured in fire on Woodruff Road

A forklift operator was taken to Midtown Medical Center with burns following a fire at a Columbus business Monday morning.
Fire Marshal Ricky Shores did not know the extent of the injury.
The fire occurred at FleetPride, a supplier of truck and trailer parts, located at 4313 Woodruff Road.
Officials received a call around 10:55 a.m. about a fire.
Shores said a forklift had hit a gas meter that was outside the building causing a fire outside that heated up the interior wall and causes supplies to catch fire.
“There was cardboard stacked 10 to 15 feet high,” Shores said.
He called fighting this fire “challenging.”
Approximately 25 Columbus Fire & EMS personnel and workers from Liberty Utilities were involved.
The fire that took about 90 minutes to extinguish.
He said the building did not suffer major damage.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
