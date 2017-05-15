There will be no Shrine Club Circus in 2017

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:14 Columbus firefighters respond to explosion and fire at business Pause 3:43 Defendant takes witness stand and claims self-defense in fatal shooting 1:05 Marta Lopez shocked after immigration judge denies boyfriend's bond request 0:12 Officials battle fire outside FleetPride near Manchester Expressway 2:14 Columbus State seniors share their thoughts on what it takes to graduate from college - and it's mostly coffee 1:30 People gather along highway to pay respect to paratrooper killed in Iraq 2:21 Opelika mother talks about home ownership 0:13 Columbus police investigating homicide at Cusseta Road church 1:29 Camelot Academy student says alternative school turned around his life 1:38 Bradley Company breaks ground on major riverfront development project Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

This is the 53rd year for the Columbus-Fort Benning Shrine Club Circus. Mark Cantrell, the circus chairman, gives you the basic details and a sneak peak at the exotic animal petting zoo, something new for this year. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer