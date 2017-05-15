There will be no Shrine Club Circus in 2017

There will be no Columbus-Fort Benning Shrine Club Circus this year.
This would have been the 54th year for the annual event.
“We are all very sad,” said club president Russell Ward.
He said declining ticket sales and increased costs are the reasons behind the decision to not have the show held at the Columbus Civic Center.
“We lost money last year and you can’t have that with a fundraiser,” Ward said. “We just could not take the risk.”
The decision was made in late April.
Profits from the circus, usually held in September, helped pay club expenses and supported local charitable activities. Most of all, the circus provided money to Shriners Hospitals For Children.
Ward said the canceling of the show is a sign of the times noting that the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus recently folded after 146 years.
Shriner Mark Cantrell has worked with the circus here for the last 22 years, the last 10 as chairman.
“I feel sorry for the kids,” he said. “We gave away a lot of tickets to elementary school children just so they could experience a circus.”
He said the show drew about 11,000 customers last year but about 15,000 just a few years earlier.
“It is really a great disappointment, a real shame,” he said
He mentioned that the club depended on ticket sales because there was not the support of corporate sponsors that some other local events have.
“You never know, maybe, we can come back next year,” he said.
Ward said, “we will have to try and find some other fundraisers.”
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
