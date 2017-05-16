People with Crohn’s disease needed for research study in Columbus

Research is being done locally on Crohn’s disease and a new medication. People who have been diagnosed with the disease are needed for the work.
Columbus Regional Research Institute and IACT Health are facilitating a clinical research study that is testing an investigational drug to discover how safely and effectively it can reduce the signs and symptoms of Crohn’s disease flare-ups.
A news release says IACT is looking for people ages 18 to 75 who have been diagnosed with Crohn’s disease and have tried medication for this disease, but have not responded well or have stopped responding to their current treatment.
Patients must be currently experiencing a Crohn’s flare-up. Patients who are not currently experiencing a flare may qualify when they do have a flare-up.
Patients taking part in the study may receive a study-related drug at no cost and study-related care at no cost.
Doctors will also check additional requirements to confirm eligibility for this study.
Interested individuals can visit the studies page at iacthealth.com.
IACT Health is a Columbus based regional clinical research site network uniquely staffed entirely by specialists.
From locations throughout the Southeast, IACT Health conducts studies for the pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device industries
Columbus Regional Research Institute is a partnership between IACT Health and Columbus Regional Health to facilitate clinical research opportunities for patients throughout the region.
