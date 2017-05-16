Walks Saturday to benefit Lupus Foundation, Habitat for Humanity

Saturday will be a good time to walk or run for a good cause in Columbus.
Beginning at 10 a.m. on the Hardaway High School track, the 2017 Walk to End Lupus Now will be held.
At 9 a.m., the third annual Walk of Faith to support Habitat for Humanity will begin on Broadway and go along the Chattahoochee RiverWalk.
Teams have been formed to raise money for lupus research and to increase awareness about the disease. There is no fee for participating in the event, which is sponsored by the Lupus Foundation of America, though a donation will be welcomed. Registration is at 9 a.m.
The foundation describes Lupus as a chronic autoimmune disease that can damage any part of the body
In lupus, something goes wrong with the immune system, which is the part of the body that fights off viruses, bacteria and germs. Normally immune systems produce proteins called antibodies, which protect the body from these invaders.
Autoimmunity means the immune system cannot tell the difference between these foreign invaders and a body’s healthy tissues. As a result, it creates autoantibodies that attack and destroy healthy tissue. These autoantibodies cause inflammation, pain and damage in various parts of the body and that is what happens with Lupus.
For more information on lupus and the event Saturday, visit walk@lfaga.org.
Habitat for Humanity is a global nonprofit housing organization working in nearly 1,400 communities across the United States and approximately 70 countries around the world. Its vision is of a world where everyone has a decent place to live and works toward that goal by the construction of homes.
Saturday’s event to support Habitat for Humanity is being conducted in collaboration with Big Dog Running Company. It features a 6.2-mile walk and 10K run.
It is not a certified race.
Registration is at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $25 for those who want a T-shirt.
For more information and to register, go to www.columbusareahabitat.com.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments