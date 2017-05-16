Samantha Fish is coming to Phenix City
Local

May 16, 2017 6:12 PM

Blues singer Samantha Fish coming to Phenix City

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

Popular blues singer Samantha Fish is coming to the Phenix City Amphitheater.

Along with her will be singer Charley Crockett.

The two will be here June 3 with a concert beginning at 8 p.m.

It is billed as a military appreciation concert.

Fish is known for albums such as “Black Wind Howlin’” and “Live Bait.” Her latest is “Chills & Fever.”

Of her latest album, she says on her website, “I don’t think I ever enjoyed making a record as much as I enoyed making this one.”

Tickets are just $10. Children 12 and under get in free.

Tickets are for sale online at www.xorbia.com.

For information, call 334-448-2701.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

For more on Fish go to samanthafish.com. For tickets online go to

