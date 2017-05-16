Blues singer Samantha Fish coming to Phenix City

Popular blues singer Samantha Fish is coming to the Phenix City Amphitheater.
Along with her will be singer Charley Crockett.
The two will be here June 3 with a concert beginning at 8 p.m.
It is billed as a military appreciation concert.
Fish is known for albums such as “Black Wind Howlin’” and “Live Bait.” Her latest is “Chills & Fever.”
Of her latest album, she says on her website, “I don’t think I ever enjoyed making a record as much as I enoyed making this one.”
Tickets are just $10. Children 12 and under get in free.
Tickets are for sale online at www.xorbia.com.
For information, call 334-448-2701.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
