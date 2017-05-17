St. Francis Hospital gets stroke award

St. Francis Hospital in Columbus has received a big honor.
The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association awarded the hospital the Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Achievement Award with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite for the second year in a row.
A news release says the award recognizes the hospital’s commitment and success ensuring that stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.
“With a stroke, time lost is brain lost, and this award demonstrates our commitment to ensuring patients receive care based on nationally-respected clinical guidelines,” said Dr. Nojan Valadi, medical director of the stroke program at St Francis Hospital. “St. Francis Hospital is dedicated to continuing to improve the quality of stroke care in the Columbus area and this award recognizes our success in continuing to achieve that goal.”
“We are pleased to recognize St. Francis Hospital for their commitment to stroke care,” said Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., M.P.H., national chairman of the Get With The Guidelines steering committee and executive director of interventional cardiovascular programs at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. “Studies have shown that hospitals that consistently follow Get With The Guidelines quality improvement measures can reduce length of stay and 30-day readmission rates and reduce disparities in care.”
“I am very proud of this distinguished honor,” said David Koontz, CEO of St. Francis in the news release. “This award demonstrates our deep commitment to ensuring that we provide the best possible stroke care to our patients and highlights the expertise of St. Francis Hospital’s caregivers. In addition to providing the most comprehensive and compassionate care, we are committed to educating our community on the signs, symptoms, treatment, and prevention of stroke.”
According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the number five cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments