May 17, 2017 4:37 PM

Frying chicken ignites kitchen fire, damages Columbus home and kills pet dog

By Ben Wright

Frying chicken and falling asleep has left a Lawyers Lane home damaged and a pet dog dead in Columbus.

Firefighters found the house in flames and a fire in the attic after fire ignited about 1:07 p.m. Wednesday.

It took about 30 firefighters 15 minutes to get the fire under control.

The fire gutted parts of the house and a wall collapsed while firefighters battled the blaze, said Fire Marshal Ricky Shores of the Columbus Department of Fire & Emergency Medical Services.

Shores said the fire got into the attic of the wood-framed house.

The elderly man wasn't injured in the fire. He placed some chicken in a pot on the stove and fell asleep while it as cooking.

After the fire was under control, fire officials called Animal Control about 3 p.m. to remove a dog found in the burning house.

No damage estimate was available but Shores said it would be significant.

