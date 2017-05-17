Frying chicken ignites kitchen fire, damages Columbus home and kills pet dog

Frying chicken and falling asleep has left a Lawyers Lane home damaged and a pet dog dead in Columbus.
Firefighters found the house in flames and a fire in the attic after fire ignited about 1:07 p.m. Wednesday.
It took about 30 firefighters 15 minutes to get the fire under control.
The fire gutted parts of the house and a wall collapsed while firefighters battled the blaze, said Fire Marshal Ricky Shores of the Columbus Department of Fire & Emergency Medical Services.
Shores said the fire got into the attic of the wood-framed house.
The elderly man wasn't injured in the fire. He placed some chicken in a pot on the stove and fell asleep while it as cooking.
After the fire was under control, fire officials called Animal Control about 3 p.m. to remove a dog found in the burning house.
No damage estimate was available but Shores said it would be significant.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
Comments