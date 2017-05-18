Bobby Bones is coming to Columbus
Bobby Bones is coming to Columbus Facebook
Bobby Bones is coming to Columbus Facebook

Local

May 18, 2017 5:39 PM

Tickets for comedian Bobby Bones go on sale Friday at RiverCenter

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

Bobby Bones is bringing his “Bobby Bones: Funny & Alone” comedy show to Columbus.

Tickets for the August 25 performance go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

The New York Times has called Bones, “the biggest thing in country radio.”

His show is carried on nearly 100 stations.

His comedy show features him telling stories about growing up in rural Arkansas and hosting the biggest show in country radio.

The box office is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. For more information call 706-256-3612.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Raw video: Murder suspect killed, officer injured after police chase

Raw video: Murder suspect killed, officer injured after police chase 0:37

Raw video: Murder suspect killed, officer injured after police chase
Video Notebook: Special Olympian sings National Anthem before competition 1:37

Video Notebook: Special Olympian sings National Anthem before competition
Law enforcement officers carry 0:55

Law enforcement officers carry "Flame of Hope" through Columbus

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos