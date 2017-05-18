Tickets for comedian Bobby Bones go on sale Friday at RiverCenter

Bobby Bones is bringing his “Bobby Bones: Funny & Alone” comedy show to Columbus.
Tickets for the August 25 performance go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
The New York Times has called Bones, “the biggest thing in country radio.”
His show is carried on nearly 100 stations.
His comedy show features him telling stories about growing up in rural Arkansas and hosting the biggest show in country radio.
The box office is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. For more information call 706-256-3612.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
