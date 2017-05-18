Northside to get new emergency department
May 18, 2017 6:05 PM

Columbus Regional Health to break ground on new emergency department at Northside Medical Center

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

Columbus Regional Health will break ground Friday afternoon on a new emergency department at Northside Medical Center.

The ceremony will be at 1:45 p.m. at 100 Frist Court in Columbus.

The new 12,000-square-foot department will connect to the existing medical center. It will house 10 beds and emergency medical support services.

Emergency vehicle access, a 40-space parking lot and associated site work are also included in the expansion project.

The completion date is April 2018.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

