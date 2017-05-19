Young Columbus dancer seeks help to attend New York program

Having flat feet has not stopped 11-year-old Kefauver Wilson Jr. from being an award-winning dancer.
And suffering from tendinitis in one foot and turf toe on another does not keep him from practicing every day.
“I have to dance,” he said.
“You usually do not see this kind of work ethic in someone his age,” said Tamela Ransom, owner of Passion Works Dance Academy in Columbus.
She said Kefauver has great natural talent but nobody works harder.
“He came to us with great technique but he wants to grow,” she said. “He really pushes himself, coming in early and leaving late.”
An honor student, Kefauver attends Double Churches Elementary School and has been accepted into the Muscogee County School District’s new school of arts.
Recently at a Star Talent Dance Competition in Sevierville, Tenn., Kefauver won first place for his division and first place overall as a solo performer. He was also a member of a dance team from his dance school that won the right to go to the Star Talent National Competition in Greensboro, N.C., this summer.
For his solo performance, he won a scholarship worth more than $2,000 to a Be Discovered weeklong program in New York City in July, where he would work with Broadway choreographers and dance in two numbers on the Aladdin Stage in Times Square.
“It would mean a lot to me,” Kefauver said.
“It is a great opportunity,” said his mother, Kwame Wilson, an administrative assistant at Martin Army Hospital at Fort Benning.
“It was great to get the scholarship, but it will still cost more than $6,000,” said Wilson, a New York native.
They hope to raise money for ”KJ’s Journey” and have set up a fundraising webpage for donations, which is www.gofundme.com/kj-in-aladdin-on-broadway-nyc.
“Going to something like this would mean a lot, a real boost to his confidence,” she said.
Kefauver began dancing as a small boy. He remembers watching dancers on YouTube.
“The dancer always look like they were having so much fun,” he said.
Ransom said Kefauver was best at hip hop when he first came to her academy, but he is “really good at jazz.” He also studies ballet, tap and contemporary dance.
It is not just dancing that interests Kefauver, a regular at the J. Barnett Woodruff Boys & Girls Club on Cusseta Road. He likes to sing and act and has performed in two shows at the Liberty Theatre Cultural Center in Columbus.
“I never feel better than when I am dancing,” Kefauver said. “It is just what I am meant to do.”
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
