This week’s top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | May 13 — May 19

1. Murder suspect killed, officer injured after police chase near Cusseta Road: Nearly seven weeks after a man was gunned down on Ticknor Drive, a 22-year-old murder suspect was struck by a Columbus police cruiser after a chase and died Thursday morning near Cusseta Road, authorities said. Deonte Marces Giles of Columbus was pronounced dead of blunt-force trauma at 11:55 a.m., Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said. Police Chief Ricky Boren said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officer-involved incident that started at Farley Homes, a public housing complex on Nina Street.

2. City pulls funding from Uptown Columbus for FY2018: Uptown Columbus Inc., the organization steering the redevelopment of the downtown area, will have to continue its mission without financial support from the city — at least for now. Mayor Teresa Tomlinson eliminated the nonprofit’s annual subsidy in her fiscal year 2018 recommended budget, along with funding for other service and cultural organizations such as the Naval Museum and Keep Columbus Beautiful.

3. Coroner: Man found dead of apparent heroin overdose at Columbus visitor center: A 29-year-old man was found dead of an apparent heroin overdose outside of the Georgia Visitor Information Center, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said. His body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in Decatur for toxicology testing and an autopsy. “He was last known alive at 4:45 p.m., having been at an ATM machine over in Phenix City at the bank,” Bryan said. “Two hours later, he’s dead.”

4. 58-year-old janitor cleans CSU Friday night then walks across stage with degree next day: It was a late night Friday for Columbus State University custodian Gary Freeman. As the lead janitor in the Lumpkin Center, he led the team that cleaned up after the first of three graduation ceremonies. Freeman, 58, got off work well after midnight Saturday morning. Less than 12 hours later he was back at the Lumpkin Center, wearing a cap, gown and huge smile for the Colleges of Arts and Business graduation.

5. First women finish enlisted infantry training, become Army infantrymen: Moments before 18 women were about to walk across Inouye Field at Fort Benning to become brand new privates and specialists, a female drill sergeant offered clarity. “This is a big deal,” she said to the younger women Friday morning on the grounds of the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center. “You are making f---ing history.” It was the kind of clarity that only a drill sergeant can provide.