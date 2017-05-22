Kinetic announces two winners of scholarships totaling $5,000

Kinetic Credit Union has announced the two winners of the 2017 Ronald J. Mahoney Kinetic Scholarships, totaling $5,000.
Receiving $2,500 each are Unique Henry of Carver High School and Madison Wood of Columbus High School. Unique plans to major in biochemistry at Mercer University, and Madison plans to major in biology at the University of Georgia, according to Kinetic’s news release.
“Madison and Unique are two deserving students who have bright futures ahead of them,” Kinetic president and chief executive officer Janet Davis said in the news release. “They have high standards and a work ethic to support those standards.
“They exemplify a commitment to service and excellence that is consistent with the credit union philosophy of ‘People Helping People.’ Kinetic is proud to provide financial assistance to these outstanding young adults.”
The winners have demonstrated that excellence in academics and community involvement, the news release says.
The scholarships are named in honor of the Columbus-based financial services provider’s former chairman who died in January 2016. Mahoney served on Kinetic’s board of directors for 18 years and was chairman from 2007-16.
All high school seniors with a parent or guardian who is a Kinetic member are eligible for the scholarships. A three-judge panel of community leaders not affiliated with Kinetic selected Unique and Madison out of 35 applicants, including 3-5 finalists who were interviewed, Kinetic vice president and chief strategy and marketing officer Mark Littleton told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email.
Next year’s application period will start in January 2018, Littleton said. “They can check with their school's guidance counselor or contact Kinetic for an application in January,” he said.
For more information about Kinetic’s scholarships, visit www.kineticcu.com.
