Flash flood watch: Columbus-area could see several inches of rain

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch advisory for the Columbus area, on both sides of the Chattahoochee River.
The hazardous weather advisories include large swaths of Georgia and Alabama. In Columbus, the flood watch currently is for 8 p.m. EDT Monday until 2 p.m. Wednesday. In east central Alabama, which includes Phenix City, Smiths Station and Auburn, the watch runs from 1 p.m. CDT Monday through 10 p.m. Tuesday.
The watches are due to an upper-level storm system fueled by moisture from the Gulf of Mexico that is expected to generate showers and thunderstorms across the Southeast through Wednesday. The watch says overnight Monday and overnight Tuesday could be particularly troublesome, with rainfall rates between 1 to 2 inches per hour possible in some areas and amounts even higher in spots due to localized downpours. Some areas could receive several inches through Wednesday.
“Flooding in low lying and flood prone areas will be likely, especially in urban areas. In addition, creeks, streams and rivers may overflow their banks,” the National Weather Service in Atlanta said in its flash flood watch.
Area Georgia counties under the watch include include Muscogee, Harris, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Heard, Lamar, Macon, Marion, Meriwether, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.
Area Alabama counties facing potential flooding, according to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, include Russell, Lee, Chambers, Macon, Tallapoosa, Barbour, Bullock and Pike. That includes the cities of Phenix City, Auburn, Smiths Station, Eufaula, Alexander City, Dadeville, Valley, Lanett, Prattville, Wetumpka, Tallassee, Montgomery, Tuskegee, Union Springs and Troy.
