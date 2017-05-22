Alligator Day festivities set for June

How about some alligator?
On June 3, Alligator Day will be held at Florence Marina State Park on Florence Road in Omaha, Ga., located 16 miles west of Lumpkin, Ga.
The event will be 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
People will be able to learn about alligators, play alligator games, do crafts, go on boat rides to search for alligators, talk with a trapper and even come face to face with a baby alligator.
The cost is $1 plus a $5 parking fee.
If you can’t wait until Alligator Day to visit Florence Marina State Park., there will be special Memorial Day festivities on May 27, 28 and 29. from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
The park was once home to native Americans. It sits at the northern end of 45,000-acre Lake Walter F. George also called Lake Eufaula.
Normal park hours are 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.
For information, call 229-838-4706.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments