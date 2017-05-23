McCullers Center 2017 fellow ‘a blazingly talented young writer’

The Columbus State University Carson McCullers Center for Writers and Musicians has announced the 2017 Marguerite and Lamar Smith Writing Fellow.
Emerging writer Jennifer Hope Choi is the 12th annual recipient of the competitive fellowship named for McCullers’ parents.
Each year, the fellow resides and writes from September to December in the McCullers Center, 1519 Stark Ave., the childhood home of the celebrated late writer. The fellowship is designed to afford the recipients an uninterrupted period of time to dedicate to their work.
According to the news release from McCullers Center director Nick Norwood, Choi’s writing has appeared or is forthcoming in the The American Scholar, Virginia Quarterly Review, BuzzFeed, Lucky Peach and The Atlantic. She is working as a 2017 BuzzFeed Emerging Writer Fellow and his writing her first book, a memoir about her Korean mother’s sudden relocation to the Alaska panhandle.
“While in Columbus, she intends to work on completing her memoir manuscript and begin research for her second book, examining Korean Pentecostal churches in the American South,” Norwood said.
In an emailed interview with the Ledger-Enquirer, Norwood said an undisclosed committee of faculty members in CSU’s English Department selected Choi out of 40 applicants.
Asked why she is the one to receive this year’s fellowship, Norwood said Choi “is a blazingly talented young writer. Very smart. A great prose stylist. There were a number of strong applications. In the end,the particular project Ms. Choi plans to work on --concerning Korean Americans living in the Southeast -- made it seem she was the best choice.”
Choi wasn’t reached for comment. The public can meet her at a to-be-announced reception after she arrives in Columbus in September, Norwood said.
The Marguerite and Lamar Smith Fellowship contributes to the McCullers Center’s mission to preserve McCullers’ legacy, nurture American writers and musicians, educate youth and foster the literary and musical life of Columbus, the State of Georgia and the American South. The center presents educational and cultural programs for the community, maintains an archive related to McCullers’ life and work, and provides fellowships for writers such as Choi.
