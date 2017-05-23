Around Town: Beaches are open, stay hydrated, and call with your grilling questions.

Grill Hotline Available for Memorial Day Weekend
Longhorn Steak will be bringing back its Grill Us Hotline for the fifth year in a row. The certified Grill Masters will be available by phone 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday by calling 1-855-544-7455. Grill masters will also be available by:
▪ Text GRILL to 55702 for tips, recipes and how-to-demonstration videos straight to your phone.
▪ Social: Guests can chat live with LongHorn for expert advice 11 a.m.-10 p.m., seven days a week, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. This summer, LongHorn is also debuting an all-new “Grill Here Facebook Messenger” where fans have round-the-clock access to mouthwatering recipes and grilling know-how tailored to their personal tastes. This new feature is now available on LongHorn’s Facebook page.
▪ ExpertGriller.com: LongHorn’s website, www.ExpertGriller.com, is dedicated to chef-inspired recipes, cook-out guides and even more expert advice.
First Friday Art Walk
Artahoochee’s First Friday Art Walk and the First Friday Food Truck’s monthly event is June 2 just across the bridge from Columbus. There will be art, live artists, food, craft beers and live music from “10 Cent Cigar!”. This is a family-fun event. Free. 5-9 p.m. The Lawn at River Falls at 13th Street and Whitewater Avenue in Phenix City. For more info, email rivermilldrew@gmail.com.
Summer Hydration
Whether you are booking a flight to a tropical paradise vacation, planning a last-minute weekend road trip or sending the kids off to camp this summer, it’s key to remain hydrated through it all. Being out in the sun for hours, sweating out water, can lead to dehydration. Here are some hacks from CNN Health Yoga Expert Dana Santas to help remain hydrated through it all:
▪ Quality over Quantity: Electrolyte-enriched water offers more efficient hydration, so you can drink less but still stay optimally hydrated. Also, consider alkaline water to neutralize acid levels and reduce inflammation.
▪ Don’t just Drink, but Eat Your Water: Staying hydrated doesn’t mean just drinking water, as fruits and vegetables naturally contain water as well. Incorporate fruits into your drinking glasses.
▪ Infuse your Ice Cubes: Don’t water down your electrolyte rich alkaline water with ice cubes made from the tap. Maintain your body’s pH with alkaline water based ice cubes-infuse with lemon, spearmint or blueberries and freeze.
West Point Lake beaches are open
Three beach locations at Earl Cook, Rocky Point and Yellowjacket Recreation Areas are open for the 2017 season. The beaches will be open 10 a.m.-9 p.m., seven days a week until Sept. 4. Vehicles entering the parks must properly display a day-use pass on their vehicles, including America the Beautiful Federal Agency Passes (Military, Access, Senior, Volunteer or Annual), Every Kid in a Park Pass (4th grade pass), a current campground hang tag from Amity, Holiday, Whitetail Ridge or R. Shaefer Heard Campgrounds, or the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers annual pass hang tag. Optionally, visitors may purchase a $5 per vehicle day-use pass upon arrival using the honor box located at the gatehouse entrance. Payment is self-service and visitors should follow the posted directions paying with either cash or check. Visitors entering the park should follow all posted rule and regulations. Shelters with water and electricity are available with a reservation. For more information, call the Management Office at 706-645-2937.
Russell County Schools Summer Meals
Free summer meals for kids and teens will be available June 5-29 weekdays Monday thru Thursday. Open to children 18 and under. The meals will be served at Russell County High School and Oliver Elementary. Meal times: breakfast-8-9 a.m.; lunch-11:30-12:30 p.m. For more information, call 706-321-2224 Ext. 7900.
