May 24, 2017 11:02 AM

Holiday Closings

Banks: Closed

Federal offices: Closed

Post office: Closed

State offices — Alabama: Closed

State offices — Georgia: Closed

Area government offices

Auburn: Closed

Columbus: Closed

Fort Benning: Closed

Opelika: Closed

Phenix City: Closed

Smiths Station: Closed

County government offices

Chattahoochee County: Closed

Harris County: Closed

Lee County: Closed

Russell County: Closed

Fort Benning

Commissary: Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Custer Terrace: Open

Main Mall: Open

Mini-Mall: Open

Garbage services

Auburn: No pick-up

Chattahoochee County: No pick-up

Columbus: No pick-up

Harris County: No pick-up

Opelika: No pick-up

Phenix City: No pick-up

Smiths Station: No pick-up

METRA Bus Service: Not running

Peachtree Mall: Open

Stock Market: Closed

