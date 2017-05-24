City moves forward with plan to develop Riverwalk at City Mills

The city’s plans for Riverwalk construction at the City Mills property along the Chattahoochee River are finally moving forward after years of negotiations with property owners.
On Tuesday, Columbus Council approved an easement exchange agreement between the city and City Mills, LLC. The details of the plan were presented by Deputy City Manager Pam Hodge. She said the Riverwalk would be constructed between two buildings at the site now owned by the company.
In exchange for the Riverwalk easement, the company requested exchanging properties and property rights with the city in order to develop the site.
“The city has worked with the owner to develop a comprehensive plan for the Riverwalk and City Mills site, which will include a joint parking lot for their facility and public parking for the citizens to access the Riverwalk at this location,” according to the resolution passed by council. “... A separate Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) will be processed for a parking lot agreement and funding. This easement/property exchange includes closing a certain section of 18th as outlined in the attached documentation.”
Hodge said the net impact of the agreement includes revenue to the city amounting to $100,758. The city also agreed to contribute $250,000 toward the development of shared parking, which has a total estimated cost of $500,000.
“We will have 19 dedicated parking spaces, and there will be access for the Riverwalk at this location,” she said. “And it will also provide access for parking for City Mills development.”
The project will be funded through the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, which includes $10 million for the completion of the Riverwalk at the City Mill and Bibb Mill locations, Hodge said.
Justin Kreig, of City Mills LLC, said there would be more than a hundred parking spaces at the location that also would be available for citizens.
