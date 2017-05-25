Columbus Council considers hiring full-time Recorder’s Court judge

Should the city hire a senior full-time Recorder’s Court judge?
If so, how much should the salary be?
And should there be two part-time judges or three?
Those are questions Columbus Council will consider Tuesday when they meet for a work session at the City Services Center.
The discussion is a carryover from a May 23 council meeting where city staff presented two resolutions to restructure the court, which currently has four part-time judges, including one interim senior judge and three pro tem judges. The resolutions call for the city to restructure the court, hiring:
- A full-time senior Recorder’s Court judge at an annual salary range of $85,386 to $153,697, plus three pro tem judges.
- A full-time chief clerk of Recorder’s Court at an annual salary of $41,968 and eliminating the court’s current coordinator position.
Councilors approved plans to move forward with hiring a full-time clerk, which is already a budgeted position. But they delayed a vote on hiring the judges, asking for more clarification on how it would impact city finances. City Finance Director Angelica Alexander said the senior judge salary is not currently in Mayor Teresa Tomlinson’s fiscal year 2018 budget.
Some councilors wanted to know how the city would fund the position.
“I can just give you one opinion and that is that I would like to see it full-time,” said Councilor Skip Henderson, the budget review committee chairman. “But that’s contingent upon us being able to make it work financially, especially creating a position and taking it out of fund balance.”
The issue is just the latest that has surfaced since January when the city named Judge Julius Hunter interim senior Recorder’s Court judge, replacing Judge Michael Cielinski, who was recovering from surgery on extended leave at the time. Cielinski has since retired from the position, which currently pays $43,846.
In February, the 10-member council amended an existing agreement between the city and the Public Defender’s Office to pump more money into the court after alarms were raised. The amendment provided $136,799 for two attorneys, one investigator and an attorney for Saturday and holiday sessions through June for indigent defense services.
And in March, council approved the court’s request for a budget override of $9,407 for more improvements.
Prior to discussing the resolutions on Tuesday, City Internal Auditor John Redmond presented council with results from a Recorder’s Court audit. He said revenues for fiscal year 2017 are projected to be under budget by $400,000 for total revenues of $3.1 million.
He said the downward trend in revenues is due to a slight decline in case dispositions, a significant reduction in probation cases, an increase in public defenders and a change in judges.
Redmond said the court has made some changes to address the problems, and he projects revenues of $2.5 million for fiscal year 2018.
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
