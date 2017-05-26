National cemetery’s Memorial Day moment: ‘Fort Mitchell turns 30’

As Fort Mitchell National Cemetery turns 30 years old this year, a ceremony will include a few words about Army Maj. Joseph Smith, the cemetery’s first occupant who actually died in 1982, but whose remains were relocated to the cemetery in 1987. Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Leonard, a Medal of Honor recipient from Alabama, is also buried in the cemetery south of Phenix City and Columbus. -- Photo by Tony Adams tadams@ledger-enquirer.com