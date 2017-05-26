National cemetery’s Memorial Day moment: ‘Fort Mitchell turns 30’

Memorial Day weekend is always a major moment for Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, with it the final resting place for just over 8,000 military retirees and veterans and their family members.
But this year will be a little extra special for the national cemetery off Ala. Highway 165, just south of Phenix City and Columbus. That’s because it is celebrating its three decades of service.
“Fort Mitchell turns 30,” said Todd Newkirk, the cemetery’s assistant director, explaining that a marker taken down at some point in the cemetery’s history to make way for an electronic grave-search kiosk at the administrative office will be put back in the public eye.
“They had taken down the plaque that they dedicated the cemetery with. I found it and we’re going to rededicate it and mount it back on the wall out here.”
The rededication of the marker will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday during a Memorial Day ceremony that includes a speaker and music by the Alabama Army National Guard Band.
“We’ll dedicate this and speak briefly about Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Leonard, our Medal of Honor recipient that is buried here. And we’ll mention Maj. Joseph Smith, who was our first interment here 30 years ago,” Newkirk said.
Fort Mitchell National Cemetery and its 280 acres were dedicated on May 25, 1987, according to the historical marker, which was on Memorial Day that year. Ronald Reagan was President of the United States then, the marker reads, while Thomas Turnage was administrator of Veterans Affairs.
“This cemetery is dedicated to the memory of all the patriotic men and women who answered their country’s call to service,” the marker says. “Their inspiring contribution will help preserve in the hearts and lives of all Americans the spirit of patriotism, the love of country and the willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.”
Sgt. 1st Class Leonard was an Alabama native who enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1949, serving during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He was killed in action on Feb. 28, 1967, during an attack on his platoon in Vietnam. He was 37 years old.
“Leonard organized a defense, protected the wounded, galvanized his men, and charged the enemy position,” the cemetery’s website says. “Although injured, he destroyed the enemy and propped himself against a tree to continue the fight. He died there.”
President Lyndon B. Johnson presented Leonard’s Medal of Honor to his family at the Pentagon in 1968. He was buried in Shadow Lawn Cemetery in Birmingham, Ala., with his remains being moved to Fort Mitchell in the year 2000.
The remembrance ceremony on Sunday will be preceded by the 9 a.m. Saturday placement of flags at the headstones of the more than 8,000 people buried at the cemetery. An avenue of flags is being set up on a portion of the drive into the property at 553 Ala. Hwy. 165.
“They tell me we’ll have throngs of people out here putting those flags out, and that it takes about an hour-and-a-half or two hours to do it,” said Newkirk, who became the cemetery’s assistant director in January.
Tony Adams: 706-571-8574, @ledgerbizz
Comments