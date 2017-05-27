This week’s top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | May 20 — May 26

1. ‘Anthony is not here to protect him’: Families react as Peachtree Mall killers sentenced: Anthony Meredith’s little girl will grow up without her father, who was murdered. Tekoa Chantrell Young’s little boy will grow up without his father, who was murdered, and without his mother, who will serve at least 30 years in prison for Meredith’s murder. Lawyers and witnesses said these were among the lasting effects of a cycle of violence that culminated Tuesday in the sentencing of three Crips gangsters convicted of fatally shooting Meredith at Columbus’ Peachtree Mall on March 26, 2016.
2. Legendary baseball coach Bobby Howard resigns from Central High: After two seasons at Central High School in Phenix City, legendary Chattahoochee Valley high school baseball coach Bobby Howard confirmed Wednesday he has resigned his position. Howard confirmed the decision via text message. He declined to discuss reasons, saying he would talk more about it in a few weeks, but did confirm he is not retiring. Howard said it was time for a “new and different voice” at Central.
3. Correctional officer jailed after resident videotaped inmates in neighborhood: A detail correctional officer with the Columbus Public Works was arrested Monday after he was videotaped Friday by a resident while a detail was working in a neighborhood, the warden said Tuesday. Casey Davis, 31, of Columbus was taken into custody at 1:25 p.m. in the 1600 block of Double Churches Road. He was charged with aiding or permitting another to escape, false statements and writings, reckless conduct and violation of oath by a public officer.
4. City employees told to forgo paychecks for one week: City employees will go as much as three weeks without a paycheck in the month of August if Columbus Council approves plans proposed by city officials. The gap in the normal cycle — weekly for some and bi-weekly for others — is included in Mayor Teresa Tomlinson’s recommended fiscal year 2018 budget as part of the electronic conversion to a new payroll system.
5. For sale: 7,456 acres of Cason Callaway estate land for $42.5 million: he 7,456 acres, known as the Cason Callaway Woodland Estate, also has a number of well-known landowner neighbors — Aflac Chief Executive Officer Dan Amos, actor and comedian Jeff Foxworthy, Realtree hunting founder Bill Jordan, Waffle House CEO Joe Rogers Jr., and real-estate developer Brad Smith. The bottom line? The rolling landscape, with its mature hardwood forests, 38-acre stocked lake, meandering streams and fertile bottom lands, can now be yours for the tidy sum of $42.5 million.
