Fort Mitchell Cemetery honors military past and present

Frances Preer tries to get to the Fort Mitchell National Cemetery Memorial Day Program every year to help honor the military men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for the country, men like her husband Buford.
The Columbus woman was among approximately 100 people present on a hot Sunday afternoon in Fort Mitchell, Ala. for this year’s event, of which the theme was “Service-Honor-Valor.”
“All of us need to give our thanks and praise to these people who sacrificed for us,” she said
Her husband, Sgt 1st Class Buford Preer, served almost 22 years. While he did not die in Vietnam, she said it was that war that killed him.
Preer, who died in 1989, had a “service-related connected disability.”
“He left for some R&R and when he returned his entire unit had been killed. He never recovered from that,” she said.
He is buried at Fort Mitchell.
The featured speaker for Sunday’s event was David DiRamio, a Navy veteran who is associate professor of higher education administration at Auburn University.
DiRamio, whose grandfather died in an airplane crash with 18 other sailors in 1960, has written a book entitled “Veterans in Higher Education.”
Most recently, he has focused his research on female students who are veterans. He has published papers on the subject and has a forthcoming book entitled “What’s Next for Student Veterans?”
In his talk, he made a special point to honor women who have been killed during deployments to places such as Afghanistan and Iran. That number has totaled 147 since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
He said 21 of those were mothers.
DiRamio said their stories were “no less dramatic, no less heroic” than those of the men who sacrificed.
“Memorial Day is one of our most solemn and humbling observances,” he said.
As part of the ceremony, a marker was unveiled by the cemetery’s assistant director Todd Newkirk.
This is the 30th anniversary of the cemetery. Newkirk said the marker used to celebrate the cemetery dedication had been taken down at some time for an electronic grave-search kiosk but it will now be put back in the public’s eye.
The cemetery is the final resting place for more than 8,000. It was dedicated May 25, 1987.
The marker says, “This cemetery is dedicated to the memory of all the patriotic men and women who answered their country’s call to service. Their inspiring contribution will help in the hearts and lives of all Americans the spirit of patriotism, the love of country and the willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.”
