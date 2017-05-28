Columbus company played key role in repair of I-85 bridge

A story by Michael Kanell in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution tells how Standard Concrete Products in Atlanta, whose main offices are in Columbus, helped repair the bridge on I-85 which collapsed following a fire on March 30.
According to the story, Standard got its beginning as a construction company in the 1800s and Standard’s chief executive Mason Lampton said that the company is the “largest bridge provider in Georgia.”
He said his company was called when the bridge was still on fire and concrete was poured for the first girders the next week.
The company supplied 61 80,000 -pound girders.
According to the story, the total cost of the work on I-85 cost Georgia about $16.6 million but the exact value of Standard Concrete’s piece was not available.
Traffic began flowing again the week of May 22.
