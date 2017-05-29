Timothy Jeff Spencer, 18, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with unlawful drug possession after a short pursuit.
Eufaula man arrested after police find 230 Xanax pills in gold Impala

By Alva James-Johnson

ajjohnson@ledger-enquirer.com

May 29, 2017 12:21 PM

An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with unlawful drug possession after a short pursuit in Eufaula, Ala.

Officers with the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries' Law Enforcement Section and the Eufaula Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a gold Impala for reckless driving, according to information released by the Eufuala Alabama Police Department.

Timothy Jeff Spencer, of Eufaula was arrested and taken into custody after a short pursuit. While searching his vehicle, police found 230 Xanax tablets, a gram of methamphetamine and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Spencer was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, and reckless driving. He is being held at the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521

