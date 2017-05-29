Eufaula police find marijuana, Ecstasy pills during traffic stop

A Eufaula man was arrested Sunday night after police recovered and seized marijuana, digital scales and Ecstasy pills during a traffic stop.
Ralph Kesheffi McNear, 31, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being housed at the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing, according to information released by the Eufaula, Ala., police department.
No further information was available.
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
Comments