Local

May 29, 2017 2:24 PM

Eufaula police find marijuana, Ecstasy pills during traffic stop

By Alva James-Johnson

ajjohnson@ledger-enquirer.com

A Eufaula man was arrested Sunday night after police recovered and seized marijuana, digital scales and Ecstasy pills during a traffic stop.

Ralph Kesheffi McNear, 31, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being housed at the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing, according to information released by the Eufaula, Ala., police department.

No further information was available.

Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter

