Special to the Ledger-Enquirer
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer
Special to the Ledger-Enquirer

Local

May 31, 2017 1:08 AM

Man killed in ATV crash in Chambers County

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

A 58-year-old man died Tuesday afternoon following a single-vehicle crash on Chambers County Road 68, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Authorities said Charlie Wallace Jr. died when the 2008 Yamaha ATV he was driving overturned on the roadway near Chambers County Road 48, about 12 miles west of LaFayette, Ala.. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said they were called to the scene around 4:32 p.m. Tuesday to investigate the crash. They have yet to provide further details, but the release states that Wallace was not wearing a helmet during the incident.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the wreck.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Central High students are "glad they made it"

Central High students are 0:31

Central High students are "glad they made it"
The Columbus High senior ensemble sings The Beatles during graduation 3:06

The Columbus High senior ensemble sings The Beatles during graduation
Shaw High graduates exit the arena to the applause of faculty and staff 3:07

Shaw High graduates exit the arena to the applause of faculty and staff

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos