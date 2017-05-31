Man killed in ATV crash in Chambers County

A 58-year-old man died Tuesday afternoon following a single-vehicle crash on Chambers County Road 68, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Authorities said Charlie Wallace Jr. died when the 2008 Yamaha ATV he was driving overturned on the roadway near Chambers County Road 48, about 12 miles west of LaFayette, Ala.. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials said they were called to the scene around 4:32 p.m. Tuesday to investigate the crash. They have yet to provide further details, but the release states that Wallace was not wearing a helmet during the incident.
Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the wreck.
