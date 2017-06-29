Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
June 29, 2017 9:23 AM

Phenix City man killed in overnight motorcycle crash

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

A Phenix City man died Wednesday night after a motorcycle crash, said Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr.

Anthony Wilder, 35, was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:18 p.m. of multiple blunt-force injures.

The crash occurred at 5:26 p.m. when Wilder’s 2004 Suzuki motorcycle struck a 1996 Dodge Intrepid, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The driver of the Dodge was uninjured.

Wilder was traveling on Highway 431 near Russell County High School, about 12 miles south of Phenix City.

“Although the crash is still under investigation, preliminary findings indicate speed was a factor,” a news release said.

Alabama State Troopers are conducting the investigation of the crash.

Scott Berson: 706-571-8578, @ScottBersonLE

