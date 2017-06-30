Around Town: Beach homes, Joyce Meyer

Leadership Columbus
Applications are now being accepted for the 2017-2018 Leadership Columbus Program. An official program of the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce, it is a collaborative effort between the Chamber and Leadership Columbus Alumni. The goal is to provide involved and committed community leaders. Leadership Columbus has been building leaders in the community for over 30 years. Participants will be given the chance to develop an understanding of the challenges that face the Columbus region. To receive an application or for more information, contact Amy Bryan at 706-327-1566.
Skin Allergies Among Pets
Spring and summer bring on hot weather and humidity in the South and along with those climate conditions is an increased potential for harsher skin allergies for susceptible pets. When the weather gets warmer and plants pollinate, we see our pets begin to scratch and show other signs of allergy suffering. Along with excessive scratching, allergy-suffering pets may also show such symptoms as hair loss, infection in the ears or on the skin, runny eyes and noses and even difficulty breathing. Other signs include excessive licking, chewing and biting on themselves, head shaking, rubbing and over grooming, throwing up hairballs and a pet’s desire to be scratched more than usual. Recommendations for mitigating the problem includes frequent changes of the pet’s bedding due to household dust and dust mites which may be the cause. If your four-legged family member has these symptoms, it is wise to see to see a veterinarian.
The Most Affordable Beach Towns in America
Just got back from the beach? Didn’t want to leave? Buying a home at the beach doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Realtor.com has ranked the most affordable beach towns to help you find that piece of paradise. Ranked from first to last, here are the median home prices:
Atlantic City, New Jersey: $117,500
Keansburg, New Jersey: $125,000.
Gulfport, Mississippi: $154,700
Deerfield Beach, Florida: $157,900
LaPorte, Texas: $193,600
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina: $199,000
Port Lavaca, Texas: $199,700
Daytona Beach, Florida: $199,900
Ocean Shores, Washington: $232,500
North Bend, Oregon: $239,000
Joyce Meyer Conference
Thousands of men and women will gather at the Joyce Meyer Conference coming to the Infinite Energy Center July 21-22 at 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Duluth, Ga. Conference attendees will come together to hear author and speaker Joyce Meyer share a unique message at each session. Also renowned Christian singer and songwriter Christy Nockels will provide special worship music at each session. The schedule is:
▪ July 21: Doors open at 5 p.m. Program begins at 7 p.m.
▪ July 22: Doors open at 8 a.m. Program 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
The event is free of charge and open to the public. School supplies will be collected for local families in need. Seating is open on a first-come first-served basis, so plan to arrive early. Backpacks are not allowed. No preregistration or ticketing is required. Interpretation for the hearing impaired as well as Spanish translation will be provided. Go to joycemeyer.org/conference for more details.
Preventing Heatstroke
Heatstroke is predictable and preventable. Take these steps to prevent heatstroke during hot weather:
▪ Wear loose fitting, lightweight clothing.
▪ Protect against sunburn.
▪ Drink plenty of fluids.
▪ Take extra precautions with certain medications.
▪ Never leave anyone in a parked car.
▪ Take it easy during the hottest parts of the day.
▪ Limit time in the heat until becoming acclimated.
▪ Be cautious if you’re at an increased risk such as playing sports outdoors.
More information can be found at www.mayoclinic.org.
