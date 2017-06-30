Fort Benning to auction off used and abandoned vehicles to the public

Fort Benning will auction off used and abandoned vehicles Tuesday, July 18 at the impound lot at the intersection of Kilgore and Merchant on Main Post.

The auction is open to the public as well as auto dealers.

Bidders can preview the vehicles from 1-3 p.m. July 14-17. Those who do not preview are encouraged to to arrive early and obtain a bidder’s card before the auction starts.

Bidders can pay in cash, check or card, and the vehicles must be paid for and picked up by the end of the day July 19.

For more information, call 706-545-4468.