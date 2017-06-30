Transforming the "me to we" through the Butterfly Dance

Students in the Columbus Technical College culinary arts program put their skills to the test Tuesday evening when they oversaw each aspect of a six-course fundraiser dinner at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. The appetizer course was a seared scallop with caviar and micro greens. The event, called A Culinary Expedition, will help fund a July 30 – August 10 trip to Ireland for 12 of the students and one instructor where they will learn about international cuisine from chefs in the greater Waterford, Ireland area. and will be held in room 104 of the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. The lead instructor for the culinary arts program, Chef Martin Wolf, says the journey an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.