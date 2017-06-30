Transforming the "me to we" through the Butterfly Dance

Debbie Anderson, program director for the Thompson-Pound Art Program, and Shannon Klein, a dance instructor in the program, talk about using the butterfly dance to teach campers how to transform "me to we."
Students in the Columbus Technical College culinary arts program put their skills to the test Tuesday evening when they oversaw each aspect of a six-course fundraiser dinner at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. The appetizer course was a seared scallop with caviar and micro greens. The event, called A Culinary Expedition, will help fund a July 30 – August 10 trip to Ireland for 12 of the students and one instructor where they will learn about international cuisine from chefs in the greater Waterford, Ireland area. and will be held in room 104 of the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. The lead instructor for the culinary arts program, Chef Martin Wolf, says the journey an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Retired Master Sgt. Gilbert H. Howland, 94, fought the Japanese 18th Imperial Division with the Merrill's Marauders during World War II. After his discharge in 1945, he re-enlisted and fought in Korea and two tours in Vietnam. Listen to his induction into the Ranger Hall of Fame as he shares a few stories and describes the war in the Pacific

Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

A man was found dead after an almost two hour search Thursday afternoon about a quarter of a mile south of the Lake Oliver dam, officials said. Deputy Coroner Charles Newton of the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office pronounced the male victim dead at 5:15 p.m. just below the Water Works resource center. His identity has not been released.

Students participating in a volunteer program at St. Francis Hospital toured an ambulance and met EMT's Wednesday during a medical symposium for junior volunteers taking part in the annual St. Francis Medical Academy summer program. Fifteen high school students from six area schools are taking part in the summer program. The symposium on Wednesday also included visits to the Labor and Delivery,a patient room,and the laboratory. It concluded with a panel discussion on health care careers.

A flag that flies outside the Bibb County, Georgia, sheriff's annex in downtown Macon was stolen June 26. Sheriff's investigators tracked it down and arrested 61-year-old homeless man Joseph Talmadge Schrader.

