Columbus vet makes handcrafted paddleboards — and dedicates each to a fallen soldier

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:04 Coming Soon: Stinky Cheese Man to open on Springer stage Pause 1:44 'I wanna be Columbus' shaper': Businessman dedicates Heavy Eddy paddleboards to vets 1:46 Transforming the "me to we" through the Butterfly Dance 1:57 Culinary Expedition showcases culinary arts students at Columbus Technical College 3:21 'I have everything here,' Shaw High grad says after being released from immigration detention center 10:41 World War II Merrill's Marauder inducted into the Ranger Hall of Fame 3:18 Caught on Camera: Multiple brawls break out inside Columbus Dollar Tree store 2:29 'I didn’t go into those people’s store to fight': Woman charged in Columbus Dollar Tree fight speaks out 3:05 Raw video: Body of missing man recovered south of Lake Oliver 1:20 How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Alexander Cabral is a former Army Ranger who now handcrafts custom paddleboards and dedicates each one to a fallen comrade. Scott Berson The Ledger-Enquirer

Alexander Cabral is a former Army Ranger who now handcrafts custom paddleboards and dedicates each one to a fallen comrade. Scott Berson The Ledger-Enquirer