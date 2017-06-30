The love story behind viral video of UGA grads’ Columbus marriage proposal

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:04 Coming Soon: Stinky Cheese Man to open on Springer stage Pause 1:44 'I wanna be Columbus' shaper': Businessman dedicates Heavy Eddy paddleboards to vets 1:46 Transforming the "me to we" through the Butterfly Dance 1:57 Culinary Expedition showcases culinary arts students at Columbus Technical College 3:21 'I have everything here,' Shaw High grad says after being released from immigration detention center 10:41 World War II Merrill's Marauder inducted into the Ranger Hall of Fame 3:18 Caught on Camera: Multiple brawls break out inside Columbus Dollar Tree store 2:29 'I didn’t go into those people’s store to fight': Woman charged in Columbus Dollar Tree fight speaks out 3:05 Raw video: Body of missing man recovered south of Lake Oliver 1:20 How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Carson Hand recruited friends and family to arrange an elaborate surprise marriage proposal to his girlfriend Charlotte. The evening included feigned airplane trouble, an island path lit by tiki torches, dinner at sunset, a love song and fireworks. She said yes. Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

