Columbus Parkour leaps, flips and climbs through downtown

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:29 Soap Box Derby returns to the Columbus Pause 2:30 Meet four young women working to better the lives of the next generation 1:38 Habitat house becomes new home and blessing for Columbus family 2:34 'The next thing she remembers, she was shot,' prosecutor says of pizza delivery driver 1:10 Watch as firefighters put out blazing auto fire 1:09 Young authors ask "What's Your Story?" 0:29 How's the weather where you are? 1:38 Students get hands-on experience in aerospace engineering during summer camp 1:51 Hundreds gather as Miracle Riders leave for the Arctic Circle in sweltering summer heat 1:44 Blue Heron Zip Line takes people over the river, through the trees, and now back over the river Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Columbus Parkour features a group of friends who practice a decades-old discipline that teaches athletes to navigate an environment as quickly and efficient as possible — sometimes with a few aerial embellishments. They use vaults, leaps, jumps, swinging, climbing and balancing to work their way through urban or natural environments. They look for spots all over Columbus, but mostly train at Heritage Park, Flat Rock Park, Columbus State University and the Chattahoochee RiverWalk. Scott Berson sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

Columbus Parkour features a group of friends who practice a decades-old discipline that teaches athletes to navigate an environment as quickly and efficient as possible — sometimes with a few aerial embellishments. They use vaults, leaps, jumps, swinging, climbing and balancing to work their way through urban or natural environments. They look for spots all over Columbus, but mostly train at Heritage Park, Flat Rock Park, Columbus State University and the Chattahoochee RiverWalk. Scott Berson sberson@ledger-enquirer.com