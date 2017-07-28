Columbus area therapy dog Beethoven made a special appearance at a PAWS Humane event Thursday night. Beethoven is a therapy dog, and what really makes the American Bulldog Shar-Pei mix so special is he is deaf. He was adopted by Lt. Shanon Zeisloft from PAWS Humane to help inmates who have mental issues. Tim Chitwood tchitwood@ledger-enquirer.com
Local

With animal control packed, PAWS and Animal Ark offer free adoptions

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

July 28, 2017

Animal Ark Rescue and PAWS Humane are offering free pet adoptions for all animals after Columbus Animal Care and Control announced it was at full capacity.

“They took in 16 animals yesterday, and do not have enough space,” PAWS said in a news release Friday. “Every animal adopted is another life saved because it opens up a room for them. We are asking the community to please spread the word. If you are interested in owning a pet, please make adoption your first option.”

PAWS Humane is offering free adoptions until 6 p.m. Friday only. Animal Ark rescue is offering free adoptions until 6 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.

Animal Ark Director Sabine Stull said that more than 10 animals had to be euthanized on Thursday.

Call PAWS Humane at 706-656-0035 or Animal Ark at 706-569-6040 for more information.

Scott Berson: 706-571-85708

