With animal control packed, PAWS and Animal Ark offer free adoptions

Columbus area therapy dog Beethoven made a special appearance at a PAWS Humane event Thursday night. Beethoven is a therapy dog, and what really makes the American Bulldog Shar-Pei mix so special is he is deaf. He was adopted by Lt. Shanon Zeisloft from PAWS Humane to help inmates who have mental issues. Tim Chitwood tchitwood@ledger-enquirer.com