Local group holds protest rally against Republican health care reform

A group of about 25 people marched down 10th Street Saturday morning in protest of Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, or “Obamacare.”
The marchers held signs and chanted slogans like “Health insurance is a lie, they don’t care if people die.”
The march was organized by Indivisible Columbus, a bipartisan organization that says it’s focused on “pushing politicians to promote justice, tolerance and democracy and resisting the current administration’s efforts to undermine these values.”
More than seven months (and, arguably, seven years) of Republican efforts to roll back Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law failed Friday as Senators rejected a last-ditch effort on a “skinny repeal” of Obamacare.
Republican Senator John McCain of Arizona, back at work after receiving a brain cancer diagnosis, was the deciding “no” vote.
“This vote has given us a reprieve, but don’t for a moment believe this fight is over,” said Indivisible Columbus organizer Carolyn Weinbaum on the event’s Facebook page. “We are still ready to rally in the streets of our town and say healthcare is a right for all people, not just the wealthy.”
Molly Wright, another Indivisible organizer, said she expects more challenges to the law to surface, which is why they were still out protesting today.
“(These bills) are like cockroaches. They just keep coming,” she said.
Marchers stood on the median facing 10th Street, chanted slogans and held signs. Cars driving by honked in solidarity, and the drivers gave thumbs up.
“One of our biggest issues right now is healthcare,” Wright said. “The Affordable Care Act was passed seven years ago, and the landscape of healthcare changed for the better in many ways. We’re seeing that a divided Congress is looking to regress healthcare. We at Indivisible Columbus want to join our friends on both sides of the aisle and say that healthcare can be fixed. It does not need to be nixed.”
Scott Berson: 706-571-8578, @ScottBersonLE
Comments