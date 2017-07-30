A mosquito from the genus Aedes, which can carry Zika virus.
Warning given about increase of mosquitoes in Columbus

By Larry Gierer

July 30, 2017 12:16 PM

The Columbus Health Department is warning that recent rains are increasing the mosquito population and precautions should be taken.

In a news release, residents are urged to clean up around their homes and communities and discard unnecessary items that can hold water.

After every rainfall, tip out water in flowerpots, planters, children’s toys, wading pools and buckets. If it holds water and you do not need it, items such old tires, bottles and cans, get rid of it. People should also clean out gutters and remove piles of leaves.

Mosquitos carry illnesses such as Zika Virus and West Nile Virus.

It is important to protect yourself from mosquito bites. Use EPA-registered insect repellents containing 20-30 percent DEET, Picaridin or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus. Wear light colored clothing with long sleeves and long pants to help prevent mosquito bites.

Larry Gierer

