Local

Motorcyclist dies in Lee County crash

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

July 31, 2017 11:31 AM

A 34-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday night following a two-vehicle crash on Lee County 379 near Lee Road 249, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Authorities said Torrez Floyd, 34, was killed when the 2007 Suzuki motorcycle he was operating collided with a 2008 Dodge Charger 1 mile north of Phenix City around 8:43 p.m. He was pronounced dead of blunt-force trauma on the scene.

The driver of the Dodge wasn’t harmed, according to a news release.

Alabama state troopers continue to investigate the incident.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622

  Comments  

