PAWS Humane offers free pet adoptions all week

PAWS Humane announced that they will extend their free adoption special through this week to try to free up space for animals being held at Columbus Animal Care and Control.
PAWS and Animal Ark Rescue both held free adoptions last weekend to try to clear space for new arrivals. Animal Ark Rescue told the Ledger-Enquirer that they were able to adopt out 49 pets on Saturday alone.
“By working together as a community, we have saved a lot of lives!” PAWS said in a release. “However, there are more at risk. The intakes keep coming at CACC, so we must do what we can.”
The adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, micro-chipping and vaccinations at no cost. The special will run July 31-Aug. 6.
Hours are Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 12-5 p.m. PAWS is located at 4900 Milgen Road.
Scott Berson: 706-571-8578, @ScottBersonLE
Comments