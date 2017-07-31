Officials confirm that LaGrange High football player drowned in pool

Officials confirmed Monday afternoon that the 14-year-old who died after swimming at the LaGrange College Natatorium drowned.
Officials said Narquavious Tucker, a football player at LaGrange High, was transported to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center after being pulled from the pool Saturday evening. He was flown to the Children Healthcare of Atlanta, where officials said he died around midnight.
LaGrange police were called to the LaGrange College Natatorium at 800 Dallis Street around 6:31 p.m. Saturday to check on a person who was reported to have drowned. Lifeguards were trying to help the victim when officials arrived on the scene.
Medics also arrived on the scene to assist.
Further investigation indicated that Tucker was swimming in the pool with other LaGrange high school football players and coaches, according to the release.
“During the swimming event, another player observed someone at the bottom of the pool in the deep end and alerted others,” police said in a news release. “Several players assisting in pulling the victim from the pool and lifeguards provided emergency aid.”
Authorities said they are conducting a death investigation into the incident. No further details have been released.
