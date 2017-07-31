Former pro skateboarder to help with design of new skate park

A new skateboard park is being planned for LaGrange, Ga. and a former professional skateboarder Kanten Russell will lead a design workshop Thursday evening.
According to a news release from the city, the meeting is 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the District 4 Public Health Office, 301 Main Street.
LaGrange is planning to build a public plaza-style skate park at the south end of downtown, on a portion of city-owned property near the Bull and Main Street intersection. The park will provide a place for skateboarders, BMX bike riders, inline skaters and scooter riders.
The city says it will feature a mix of street and transition-style terrain with elements designed for all age groups and ability levels.
