Local

Former pro skateboarder to help with design of new skate park

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

July 31, 2017 6:41 PM

A new skateboard park is being planned for LaGrange, Ga. and a former professional skateboarder Kanten Russell will lead a design workshop Thursday evening.

According to a news release from the city, the meeting is 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the District 4 Public Health Office, 301 Main Street.

LaGrange is planning to build a public plaza-style skate park at the south end of downtown, on a portion of city-owned property near the Bull and Main Street intersection. The park will provide a place for skateboarders, BMX bike riders, inline skaters and scooter riders.

The city says it will feature a mix of street and transition-style terrain with elements designed for all age groups and ability levels.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Officer involved in Redwine chase: "He tried to run me over...that's when I took him out"

Officer involved in Redwine chase: 3:32

Officer involved in Redwine chase: "He tried to run me over...that's when I took him out"
Watch the dash cam video of the deadly police chase of Christian Redwine 3:01

Watch the dash cam video of the deadly police chase of Christian Redwine

Soap Box Derby returns to the Columbus 2:29

Soap Box Derby returns to the Columbus

View More Video