Columbus police searching for missing 16-year-old

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

August 01, 2017 11:03 AM

Columbus police issued an alert Tuesday morning about a 16-year-old who was reported missing.

Authorities said Kyara Belardo was last seen June 1 in the area of Yellow Pine Drive. The 5-foot-4-inch tall girl was last seen wearing gray jogging pants and a red hoodie.

Officials said she weighs between 125 and 135 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Belardo’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3400 or 706-653-3449.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

