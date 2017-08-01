Miracle Riders reach Arctic Circle, turn their bikes toward home

The Miracle Riders are on their way home.
After 10 days of riding, the 19 travelers arrived at Coldfoot, Alaska, feasted on reindeer steak and sausage, and got ready to turn their bikes around for the long journey home.
“So far, we’ve been through nine states and four Canadian provinces. We’ve ridden through rain, 100-degree-plus temperatures, and wind that threatened to push us off the road — and through cities, mountains, vast prairies, and over a five-mile bridge 200 feet over a river,” wrote rider James Leatherwood on his blog Monday. “And, I’ve enjoyed every minute!”
The 17 riders (as well as two others in a chase vehicle) traveled to the Arctic Circle to raise money and awareness for the Methodist Home for Children & Youth of South Georgia and funds for that organization’s two Our House campuses in Columbus: Carpenter’s Way home for boys and Arabella home for girls.
The ride began in 2009 when Ressmeyer set out across the nation to celebrate his 50th birthday and to raise money for the Children’s Hospital at Midtown Medical Center in Columbus. He later brought dozens more riders and more than $1 million in donations for children’s medical services.
Throughout their journey, the riders hid rocks decorated by the Columbus GA Rocks Facebook group.
They also delivered a hand-painted Little Free Library to the town of Coldfoot.
“Tomorrow the journey home starts in earnest ... back through Destruction Bay and Watson’s Lake. I think we’re all tired tonight - but the mood is great,” wrote Leatherwood.
The riders will return to Columbus for a celebratory homecoming Aug. 11.
