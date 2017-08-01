More Videos

Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon 3:25

Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon

Pause
'Crawl the Hall' event at local hospital raises patients' spirits 0:44

"Crawl the Hall" event at local hospital raises patients' spirits

'Million Dollar Quartet' brings music legends to life 1:07

'Million Dollar Quartet' brings music legends to life

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning 1:00

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 2:06

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening

Watch as coyotes roam Windsor Park neighborhood 0:26

Watch as coyotes roam Windsor Park neighborhood

Construction of massive project in downtown Columbus moving forward. 1:32

Construction of massive project in downtown Columbus moving forward.

Columbus police investigating deadly shooting on 41st Street 0:24

Columbus police investigating deadly shooting on 41st Street

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow 2:52

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 3 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 2:13

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 3 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

  • Miracle Riders going to Alaska

    The Miracle Riders of Columbus, Ga. begin a motorcycle ride on July 21 that will take them to Alaska and back. Money raised goes to help children.

The Miracle Riders of Columbus, Ga. begin a motorcycle ride on July 21 that will take them to Alaska and back. Money raised goes to help children. Larry Gierer lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com
The Miracle Riders of Columbus, Ga. begin a motorcycle ride on July 21 that will take them to Alaska and back. Money raised goes to help children. Larry Gierer lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

Local

Miracle Riders reach Arctic Circle, turn their bikes toward home

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

August 01, 2017 12:08 PM

The Miracle Riders are on their way home.

After 10 days of riding, the 19 travelers arrived at Coldfoot, Alaska, feasted on reindeer steak and sausage, and got ready to turn their bikes around for the long journey home.

“So far, we’ve been through nine states and four Canadian provinces. We’ve ridden through rain, 100-degree-plus temperatures, and wind that threatened to push us off the road — and through cities, mountains, vast prairies, and over a five-mile bridge 200 feet over a river,” wrote rider James Leatherwood on his blog Monday. “And, I’ve enjoyed every minute!”

The 17 riders (as well as two others in a chase vehicle) traveled to the Arctic Circle to raise money and awareness for the Methodist Home for Children & Youth of South Georgia and funds for that organization’s two Our House campuses in Columbus: Carpenter’s Way home for boys and Arabella home for girls.

The ride began in 2009 when Ressmeyer set out across the nation to celebrate his 50th birthday and to raise money for the Children’s Hospital at Midtown Medical Center in Columbus. He later brought dozens more riders and more than $1 million in donations for children’s medical services.

Throughout their journey, the riders hid rocks decorated by the Columbus GA Rocks Facebook group.

They also delivered a hand-painted Little Free Library to the town of Coldfoot.

“Tomorrow the journey home starts in earnest ... back through Destruction Bay and Watson’s Lake. I think we’re all tired tonight - but the mood is great,” wrote Leatherwood.

The riders will return to Columbus for a celebratory homecoming Aug. 11.

Scott Berson: 706-571-8578, @ScottBersonLE

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon 3:25

Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon

Pause
'Crawl the Hall' event at local hospital raises patients' spirits 0:44

"Crawl the Hall" event at local hospital raises patients' spirits

'Million Dollar Quartet' brings music legends to life 1:07

'Million Dollar Quartet' brings music legends to life

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning 1:00

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 2:06

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening

Watch as coyotes roam Windsor Park neighborhood 0:26

Watch as coyotes roam Windsor Park neighborhood

Construction of massive project in downtown Columbus moving forward. 1:32

Construction of massive project in downtown Columbus moving forward.

Columbus police investigating deadly shooting on 41st Street 0:24

Columbus police investigating deadly shooting on 41st Street

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow 2:52

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 3 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 2:13

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Nov. 3 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

  • "Crawl the Hall" event at local hospital raises patients' spirits

    Several different departments from Midtown Medical Center celebrated Tuesday afternoon Columbus Regional Health’s annual Crawl the Hall event by lining the hallways of the Children's Hospital at Midtown Medical Center and offering Halloween candy, gifts, toys and craft projects to pediatric patients in the Children’s Hospital.

"Crawl the Hall" event at local hospital raises patients' spirits

View More Video