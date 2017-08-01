David Lewis, superintendent, Muscogee County School District, discusses a report he has released on the school district's progress after three years of his leadership.
Local

What do you want to ask superintendent David Lewis? Let us know

By Lauren Gorla

lgorla@ledger-enquirer.com

August 01, 2017 4:44 PM

Ledger-Enquirer education reporter Mark Rice this week will be interviewing David Lewis, superintendent of Muscogee County School District, to discuss students and schools.

We want to know what questions you would like us to ask him or topics you feel need to be discussed. Fill out our survey below and we will try to address as many questions and topics as we can Check back with us this weekend for a full report on our interview with Lewis.

Your personal information and suggestions will not be published online or in the newspaper. For any further questions regarding this survey, please contact Lauren Gorla at lgorla@ledger-enquirer.com.

