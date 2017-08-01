Phenix City residents turn out for National Night Out

Jay O’Neal came to the North Precinct of the Phenix City Police Department Tuesday evening to show support for the city’s law enforcement.
He is a resident in the Bridgewater area and said the building of a precinct nearby has been a crime deterrent and made a huge improvement in the area.
“Now all we complain about is if the mail comes late,” he said, laughing. “National Night Out is a chance for local residents to see exactly what law enforcement is doing to keep them safe.”
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.
Millions of people take part each year in all 50 states.
Phenix City police officers not only greeted residents at the precinct in the north but one in the south. Residents enjoyed free pizza and soft drinks at both.
Sally Pate of the Northwoods subvision saw it as an opportunity to support local law enforcement.
She said it was also an opportunity to “bond our subdivision together.”
Police Lt. Patrick Keith likes the idea of the annual community gathering.
“It is a good opportunity for police and public to get together and know each other and to show support throughout the community,” Keith said.
He said police get to learn about the concerns of the public.
Keith would like to see it get bigger. “We hope more people will show up in future years.”
