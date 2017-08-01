Phenix City residents turn out for National Night Out

2:21 National Night Out: Fighting to save a neighborhood through faith and prayer Pause

3:32 Officer involved in Redwine chase: "He tried to run me over...that's when I took him out"

3:01 Watch the dash cam video of the deadly police chase of Christian Redwine

2:29 Soap Box Derby returns to the Columbus

2:30 Meet four young women working to better the lives of the next generation

1:38 Habitat house becomes new home and blessing for Columbus family

2:34 'The next thing she remembers, she was shot,' prosecutor says of pizza delivery driver

1:10 Watch as firefighters put out blazing auto fire

1:09 Young authors ask "What's Your Story?"