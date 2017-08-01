Residents turn out in neighborhoods for National Night Out

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:21 National Night Out: Fighting to save a neighborhood through faith and prayer Pause 3:32 Officer involved in Redwine chase: "He tried to run me over...that's when I took him out" 3:01 Watch the dash cam video of the deadly police chase of Christian Redwine 2:29 Soap Box Derby returns to the Columbus 2:30 Meet four young women working to better the lives of the next generation 1:38 Habitat house becomes new home and blessing for Columbus family 2:34 'The next thing she remembers, she was shot,' prosecutor says of pizza delivery driver 1:10 Watch as firefighters put out blazing auto fire 1:09 Young authors ask "What's Your Story?" 0:29 How's the weather where you are? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email National Night Out was Tuesday in Columbus and cities across the nation. National Night Out is a partnership between local law enforcement agencies and neighborhood watch programs in the community. This is the 17th year Columbus has participated in National Night Out. Teams departed the Civic Center Parking lot at 6 p.m., with Each convoy making several stops in different neighborhoods throughout the city. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

National Night Out was Tuesday in Columbus and cities across the nation. National Night Out is a partnership between local law enforcement agencies and neighborhood watch programs in the community. This is the 17th year Columbus has participated in National Night Out. Teams departed the Civic Center Parking lot at 6 p.m., with Each convoy making several stops in different neighborhoods throughout the city. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer