Muslim family says McDonald’s employees hid bacon in their sandwiches

An Alabama McDonald’s is facing calls to investigate and fire any employees who allegedly hid small slices of bacon in a Muslim family’s chicken sandwiches.
Islam strictly forbids Muslims to consume pork or pork products.
The Alabama chapter of the Council on American-Islamic relations said that bacon was found in 14 chicken sandwiches on Monday. CAIR shared a Snapchat video taken by a member of the family at the Decatur restaurant in north Alabama.
“Look, what happened? Why? Why would somebody do this?” a woman sobs as video shows what appears to be small squares and strips of bacon in the sandwiches.
“I’m not sure why,” another woman replies off camera.
Khaula Hadeed, head of the Alabama CAIR chapter, called the incident “an intentional act of religious and ethnic bigotry,” and demanded an investigation and firings.
Hadeed told al.com that the family orders McChickens all the time, and that she doesn’t think it could be a mistake.
“(Not) on 14 sandwiches,” she said.
The woman who reported the incident to CAIR told them that when she reported the incident to the restaurant’s manager, she heard employees from the back saying the bacon "fell" onto all of their sandwiches. Hadeed told the Decatur Daily that the family got a refund, but not a sufficient explanation.
“We want to assure our customers that this was not an intentional act by our employees,” said Rick Walter, the restaurant’s owner, told the Decatur Daily in a statement. “We value every customer and strive to ensure all orders are accurately prepared and served."
