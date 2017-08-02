Columbus comes a long way in treating homeless pets

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:08 Young men adopt Columbus block as part of community service project Pause 2:27 Woman remembers Carver High grad killed in shooting as caring, loving brother 1:04 "My Favorite Teacher" regional winner explains how to hook kids on reading 7:11 Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 1:57 Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Aug. 3 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 2:21 National Night Out: Fighting to save a neighborhood through faith and prayer 3:32 Officer involved in Redwine chase: "He tried to run me over...that's when I took him out" 3:01 Watch the dash cam video of the deadly police chase of Christian Redwine 2:29 Soap Box Derby returns to the Columbus 2:30 Meet four young women working to better the lives of the next generation Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Columbus area therapy dog Beethoven made a special appearance at a PAWS Humane event Thursday night. Beethoven is a therapy dog, and what really makes the American Bulldog Shar-Pei mix so special is he is deaf. He was adopted by Lt. Shanon Zeisloft from PAWS Humane to help inmates who have mental issues. Tim Chitwood tchitwood@ledger-enquirer.com

