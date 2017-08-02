Auburn will replace about 32 trees in project

The city of Auburn, Ala., plans to replace approximately 32 street trees on North College Street from Magnolia Avenue to Glenn Avenue and on Magnolia Avenue from Gay Street to Wright Street with Princeton American elms and other tree species using silva-cell technology.
The multiyear project was announced Wednesday on the city’s website.
The new trees will replace crepe myrtle, holly, magnolia, green vase zalkova and weeping yaupon trees. Remaining landscape beds around existing trees will be removed and replaced with tree grates, increasing the amount of usable sidewalk.
The Downtown Street Tree Replacement project that will bring a healthier, revitalized tree canopy to downtown Auburn is part of the city’s vision for downtown.
A portion of the project began in 2015 when 11 new Princeton American elm trees were planted at Toomer’s Corner following the Corner Construction project. The trees were planted using silva-cell technology, which uses an underground system of blocks filled with loosely compacted soil to improve root growth and allow trees to grow faster and healthier.
The Downtown Street Tree Replacement Project is part of a number of efforts to improve the downtown streetscape including sidewalk repairs, the replacement of mechanical parking meters with electronic parking kiosks and improved lighting and street furniture.
For more information on the project visit here.
