She loved hunting for rocks downtown, so he hid one with a special message

Eric Ste Bner and Amanda Marquez love hunting for painted rocks in downtown Columbus.
It’s one of their favorite things to do with their 2-year-old son, Bradley. They walk around the splash pad or Broadway, and they shout “Rocks? Rocks? Where are you, rocks?”
But when Amanda found a rock painted with the words “Marry Me,” and turned around to find Eric on his knees, “I just started bawling,” she said.
“Well, I probably would have gotten slapped if I’d done it in the living room,” Eric told the Ledger-Enquirer.
The day started with them hunting downtown for rocks with their son like they had done many times before.
Eric led Amanda and Bradley to a spot they hadn’t looked in before — the courtyard area behind the Hardaway building on 10th St.
“I was totally confused at first because we never look for rocks in that spot. So he was looking and I was like, I guess,” said Amanda.
“She didn’t think there was going to be one, but she found it, and our son went to go pick it up. It just had a question mark on the top,” said Eric.
As he was picking it up, Amanda saw the words “Marry Me” appear on the other side.
When she turned around, she saw Eric on his knees holding the ring.
“I was crying, so Bradley was a little confused at first. I said ‘No! They’re happy tears!’” Amanda said.
“It was such a nice way to do it, because we’d been looking for the rocks all summer, whenever we would walk around. And I’m a geologist, so it was really special.”
That’s one rock the couple says they won’t be re-hiding for someone else to find.
Scott Berson: 706-571-8578, @ScottBersonLE
Comments