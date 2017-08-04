Autopsy set for decomposed body found near Ticknor Drive

The body found Wednesday evening in the woods off Ticknor Drive was identified as the man who was reported missing in Columbus, officials said.
Elijah Edge, 54, was last seen July 23 before officials found his body around 7:50 p.m. His body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau Crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.
Officials have yet to determined cause or manner of death, so it’s unclear at this time if foul play was involved.
“We kind of have an idea, but we don’t know for sure because of the condition of the body,” said Freeman Worley, chief deputy coroner for Muscogee County. “He has been out there quite a while, so he’s in advanced decomposition.”
Loretta Culp, Edge’s sister, was at the scene when police arrived.
Officials hadn’t confirmed the identify of the body, but she went to the location thinking it may have been her brother. He was released from the Muscogee County Jail before he went missing.
Culps said Edge lived near Ticknor Drive and helped take care of his wife, who uses a wheelchair.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
